Kelly Ripa cheerfully rang in Christmas with her husband of 27 years, Mark Consuelos, by her side. But fans of the Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts couldn’t help but point out the one thing that was missing from the couple’s holiday photo this year — Kelly’s pants!

Kelly, 53, shared pictures on Instagram to celebrate Christmas, featuring her and Mark, 52, wearing matching T-shirts with the slogan, “Big Nick Energy.” The Emmy winner’s followers were divided over her decision not to wear pants in one of the snaps, with the comments section erupting with criticism.

“Kelly forgot to put on pants,” one person wrote in a comment, while another asked, “Why is she in her underwear?”

Others added to the conversation, writing, “But why are you in underwear?” and “Why can’t we see Mark in his underwear? That would be the greatest gift of all times.”

Many of the pair’s loyal fans came to Kelly’s rescue, pointing out that she appeared to be wearing a swimsuit underneath her festive T-shirt.

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! and if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” one comment read.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Another fan came to the All My Children alum’s defense and said, “They are standing in front of a cabana! That’s her swimsuit!”

Despite the criticism, it appears Kelly and Mark had a great Christmas with their kids. The talk show duo’s two eldest children, Michael and Lola Consuelos, appeared on a holiday baking segment on Live just ahead of the holiday.

“The chickens are back in the coop for the holidays,” Kelly told viewers during the December 19 episode of the show.

Michael, 26, and Lola, 22, both gave updates on their lives since moving out of their parents’ New York City penthouse.

“It’s been great,” the eldest Consuelos child shared. “Live in Brooklyn, producing for The Real Housewives. About two years of that now. I’m still sane.”

Lola has been living in London while pursuing a music career after graduating from New York University in May.

“London is amazing,” she gushed. “Making music. Everyone, please stream my songs. Tell your children to as well!”

Kelly and Mark are also parents to their 20-year-old son, Joaquin Consuelos, who is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan and a member of the school’s wrestling team.