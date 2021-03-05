Family Means the World to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos! See Their Cutest Photos With Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos feel like the luckiest parents in the world to have their three kids in their lives. Together, the Hollywood couple is the mom and dad of their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Kelly and Mark are always showcasing their love for their youngsters with photos on social media.

The longtime lovebirds, who married in 1996, started their family when their eldest child, Michael, arrived the following year in June 1997. Kelly and Mark’s second kiddo, Lola, arrived in June 2001, followed by their youngest, Joaquin, in February 2003.

Considering the Live With Kelly and Ryan star and the Riverdale actor are all about their kids, the two are known for posting the cutest family snapshots on their respective Instagram accounts. As you can see from just one look at their pages, Kelly and Mark love flaunting their adorable family.

Whenever it’s one of their kids’ birthdays or if they’re celebrating a special milestone, the duo will post tributes for their children. At the beginning of 2021, Kelly kicked off the new year by sharing some gorgeous snapshots from a family photo shoot alongside an inspiring message.

“Here’s to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless,” she captioned her post in January, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “With love and best wishes from our family to yours.”

Also in her caption, Kelly made note that “these” photos she posted “were Lola-approved.” The All My Children alum joked about getting the all-clear from her daughter after previously revealing Lola wouldn’t allow her to post photos of her on social media.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever … why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Kelly hilariously shared during a visit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo.'”

Fortunately, that isn’t the case now that Lola is older, and the brunette beauty often appears on Kelly’s page. In September 2020, she uploaded a stunning photo of her green-eyed girl posing in the sunlight. “Happy National Daughter Day to this powerhouse,” Kelly penned. “Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.”

The former Hope and Faith actress also shared the sweetest snap of her boys in honor of National Son Day that same month. “National Sons Day it is!” she captioned the pic of Michael and Joaquin smiling at Disneyland.

