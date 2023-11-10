Kelly Ripa is trying to forge a love connection between her eldest child and one of her Hollywood pals! During an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast on Wednesday, November 8, the Live With Kelly and Mark cohost revealed that her son Michael has a crush on Sharon Stone.

“I wish I could introduce you to my children because my sons — as you know, we’ve discussed this over DMs — I have two sons that are very dichotomous in their personalities,” Kelly, 53, told Sharon, 65. “They are not similar in any way. They disagree on everything — except the hotness of Sharon Stone.”

Kelly shares sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The longtime couple are also parents to daughter Lola, 22. The family has watched several of Sharon’s movies together, judging each one of her love interests in the films.

“If my boys walk in, they’re like, ‘Yeah right, as if Robert De Niro would ever be able to get her’… ‘Yeah right, like Joe Pesci would have a chance with Sharon Stone,’” the mom of three explained.

After getting into a brief conversation about some of the Golden Globe winner’s movie husbands and boyfriends, Kelly decided to play matchmaker.

“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” she said. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honor of our family. It would be the joy of my life.”

Sharon admitted that these days, she does not intend to date anyone under the age of 45. The Casino actress previously revealed that she was in a brief relationship with a younger man but it ended after she refused to get Botox.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” Sharon told Vogue Arabia in August 2022. “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

This wasn’t the first time Kelly tried to set one of her kids up with a famous friend. During an episode of Live in October, the Emmy winner told guest Lisa Rinna that it was her dream to set their kids up. Lisa shares daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

“For many, many years, I tried. And then one day, Amelia, like, burst onto the runway — I think it was her first fashion show, and I was like, ‘Never mind, [my son] wouldn’t know what to do with that,'” Kelly said through laughter. “I texted her like, ‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.’”