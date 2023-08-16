Michael Consuelos definitely inherited his father Mark Consuelos’ dashing looks! The young actor shared a new shirtless photo in which he bore a striking resemblance to his famous dad. Michael, 26, flashed his abs in the Instagram snapshot posted on Tuesday, August 15. The comments section was full of compliments and fire emojis from his many adoring fans. “So handsome,” one comment read. Just a few days earlier, Mark, 52, appeared shirtless in a photo shared on wife Kelly Ripa’s Instagram account. “It’s that time of year again,” Kelly, also 52, captioned the picture. Michael and Mark have the same chiseled bone structure and love spending time by the pool. Courtesy of Michael Consuelos/Instagram The father-son duo previously worked together on the CW series Riverdale, with Michael playing the younger version of his father’s devious character, Hiram Lodge. “He was absolutely amazing,” Mark gushed over his eldest child’s acting skills. “I will have to admit, a couple times I did sneak on set to watch his scenes … We do have some scenes together this time around. Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away.”

Inside Kelly Ripa's Lavish NYC Penthouse With Husband Mark Consuelos: Photos

Michael is currently working behind the scenes on the set of The Real Housewives franchise along with Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House.

“So, Michael Consuelos is now working, and he’s working on — he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of [The Real Housewives of] New York [City],” family friend Andy Cohen revealed while guest cohosting a July 13 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “And I keep texting him being like, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who are you enjoying?’”

Michael also previously expressed interest in joining his mom as a cohost on Live prior to Mark taking over for Ryan Seacrest in April.

“Michael talks about it constantly,” Kelly said of the opportunity. “When we told the kids Mark was [cohosting], Michael was like ‘I would have been perfect for that!’”

In addition to Michael, Mark and Kelly are also parents to kids Lola and Joaquin. Lola, 22, recently graduated from New York University. Joaquin, 20, is currently enrolled as a student at the University of Michigan and a member of the wrestling team.

Recently, both Kelly and Mark showed their support for Lola, who dropped a song called “Divine Timing” on July 14. “Can’t stop listening to it, babe,” Kelly wrote in a comment on her daughter’s Instagram page.