Live With Kelly and Mark is currently on its summer break and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been living it up! The pair are thoroughly enjoying their vacation from their talk show as they gear up for a new season set to air this fall.

On August 13, Kelly, 52, shared a photo on Instagram of her hubby submerged in a pool. “GO BLUE,” the caption read, which is a nod to the University of Michigan where their son Joaquin is currently enrolled.

Just a few days earlier, Kelly shared another photo of a shirtless Mark, also 52, as he floated in a crystal-clear pool with his abs on full display. “It’s that time of year again,” she captioned the snap.

“Mark is killing it on Live,” one person wrote in the comments section. “I watch the show every day! Beautiful couple!”

Viewers of the series have been raving about Mark’s infectious personality and hilarious commentary at the news desk this season. The Riverdale actor officially took over cohosting duties on April 17 after Ryan Seacrest left the show.

While fans have been loving seeing Mark each morning next to Kelly, this season of Live has been surrounded by a bit of confusion. Kelly was absent for multiple episodes of the program throughout July. Several replacement cohosts were brought in to sit next to Mark, including Maria Menounos, Anderson Cooper and Deja Vu.

“I absolutely love me some Kelly but since Mark is on, it’s like the best morning treat,” another viewer said. “I hate missing it and when they have subs. This collab was a brilliant idea.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly did not provide a reason for her frequent absences. Still, it seems like she has no intention of leaving the show for good.

On August 10, Live began airing reruns of the series featuring Kelly and Ryan, 48. Mark’s absence from the previously recorded segments raised questions about the show’s upcoming schedule.

“Where’s the new shows!? Are you on vacation?” one person asked in the comments section on the Live Instagram page. “Or does this have to do with the strike going on?”

Taking a summer break from the show has been customary for Kelly and her cohosts each year. Live will continue to air previously recorded broadcasts in its usual timeslot before returning in September with new content. For now, Kelly and Mark, who also share kids Michael and Lola, are soaking up every bit of their downtime.