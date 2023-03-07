Always rooting for their kids! When Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, moved out of the house to start a new chapter, the proud parents were fully supportive of his decision. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to Joaquin and his life in Michigan.

Why Did Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin Consuelos Move Out?

Kelly and Mark welcomed their youngest child, Joaquin, in February 2003. The couple are also parents to their two eldest children, son Michael and daughter Lola. Joaquin grew up with his siblings in New York City while Kelly dominated the morning television lineup as a beloved talk show host on Live.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Joaquin graduated high school in May 2021 with his loved ones in attendance at the ceremony. In September 2021, the family underwent some big changes. The All My Children alums dropped Joaquin off at college at the University of Michigan, an incredibly emotional moment for everyone.

“We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful,” Kelly admitted during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. “And I said, ‘I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.’ And he didn’t say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away, and I said, ‘Wait, Joaquin, one more!’ And he kept walking, and I knew that it was happening to him too — the emotion.”

While it was difficult for the American Housewife alum and the Riverdale actor to send their little one off to live in another state, they were excited about his new beginning. Joaquin joined his school’s wrestling team, and his parents frequently drive down to Michigan to watch him compete. Both Kelly and Mark’s Instagram accounts are full of photos supporting their kiddo and wearing University of Michigan merch.

Although Joaquin is grateful to have his parents cheering him on during his wrestling matches, the youngster is not afraid to tell Kelly and Mark when they embarrass him.

“We came to see one of our son’s sporting events at the University of Michigan and all we did was walk up to him,” the mom of three recalled during a July 2022 episode of Daily Pop. “We’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll meet you at your dorm.’ And he’s like, ‘You cannot meet me at my dorm, and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we’re together.'”

What Happened to Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin Consuelos?

Kelly and Mark are so proud of all of Joaquin’s big accomplishments, including getting his driver’s license.

“He had his bicycle which he rode everywhere. And he’s like, ‘No, I’m fine with a bicycle.’ And then Michigan winter rolled in,” she said during a July 2022 segment on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Then he’s like, ‘I think I am going to need to get a driver’s license because it’s freezing here.'”

The Masters of Reception producer admitted that it feels like her youngest son is growing up too fast.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘How can the newborn baby have a driver’s license?'” she said. “And Mark was like, ‘Calm down, he’s 19. My nieces have had their driver’s license for four years now.'”

While Joaquin seems to be thriving away at school, Kelly revealed a recent winter storm led to a scary situation for her son and his roommates.

“Joaquin and his roommates lost power in their apartment,” she told viewers on Live in February 2023, hilariously adding, “I guess they were using the women’s volleyball team’s facilities, and they were just saying how nice their locker room was.”

Still, Joaquin was able to make the most of his snowy birthday weekend to celebrate turning 20. His father even drove to Michigan to bring him a birthday cake! It doesn’t get sweeter than that.