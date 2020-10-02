The Perfect Pair! See Kelly Ripa and Husband Mark Consuelos’ Cutest Photos Through the Years

Whether they’re smiling for red carpet photos or sharing a smooch in a cute selfie, there’s no denying Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. The longtime lovebirds have shared so many memories over the last few decades.

Kelly and Mark’s love story first began when they met on the set of All My Children in 1995. At the time, they played each other’s love interests as the Live With Kelly and Ryan hosted portrayed beloved character Hayley Vaughan, while Mark played Mateo Santos.

Even though the Riverdale star thought Kelly was “adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” he was hesitant to shoot his shot. “I was very focused [on work because] I didn’t really think I had a chance with her,” Mark told the Huffington Post in 2014. “So I wasn’t really focused on that.”

Fortunately, the feelings were mutual and the two began dating. Not long after they became a couple, Mark took his blonde beauty on a date to a pizza shop when he asked for her hand in marriage. Instead of throwing a lavish celebration, the couple proclaimed their love by eloping in Las Vegas in May 1996.

Following their nuptials, Kelly and Mark wasted no time starting a family. In June 1997, they welcomed their eldest son, Michael Consuelos. Four years later, the pair’s second child, daughter Lola Consuelos, arrived in June 2001. They completed their family with the birth of their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, in February 2003.

Kelly and Mark have busy schedules due to their Hollywood careers and roles as parents, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a shortage of romance in the love department. Considering the duo are always gushing over their enviable relationship on social media, there’s no doubt they still have the hots for each other.

The Queen of the South actor proved this to be true as he took to Instagram to celebrate Kelly’s 50th birthday in October 2020. The doting hubby shared a gorgeous snap of his longtime love in honor of her milestone celebration.

“Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine,” he marveled. “I love you, sexy.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kelly and Mark’s cutest photos through the years!