Live With Kelly and Mark viewers were seeing double when Kelly Ripa wore the same dress as celebrity guest Becki Newton on the show. The hilarious doppelgänger moment went down during the episode that aired on Wednesday, August 9.

Kelly, 52, sat next to her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, at the top of the hour in a Weiss-printed long-sleeve ruffle maxidress from Veronica Beard. She accessorized the bright pink frock with yellow Gianvito Rossi heels and gold necklaces.

After being introduced to the audience, Becki, 45, strutted across the stage in an identical magenta dress. Kelly and Mark, also 52, could not control their laughter once they realized Becky was wearing the same outfit as Kelly.

“You know what this is, Becki Newton? This is just mean of you to do to me,” the Generation Gap host said while posing next to Becki in their twinning looks.

Becki had a huge smile on her face as she sat down next to the longtime couple on stage. The Lincoln Lawyer actress joked, “Now, everyone says we look alike but I just don’t see it?”

During a previous appearance on Live in February 2018, fans pointed out that Kelly and Becki bore a striking resemblance to each other. At the time, Kelly was cohosting the show with Ryan Seacrest. Becki shared details about taking her young children to see their dad, Chris Diamantopoulos, perform in Waitress on Broadway.

“I just felt like their first show should be the show Dad’s in,” she reflected. “We went and everything was going totally fine. They were enjoying the singing. They were enjoying seeing Dad on stage.”

Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock

Becki revealed that one of her kids then decided to wave to their dad while he was performing.

“In the second act, there’s a really serious moment,” Becki said. “You could hear a pin drop in the audience. My 3-year-old looked up, raised her hand and said, ‘Hi Daddy, it’s me, Daphne!’”

Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, was amused by the story. The All My Children alums have shared several parenting mishaps of their own on TV over the years. The pair opened up about how Lola, 22, often forgets to knock before entering their bedroom since moving back home from college.

“And you know what she does now? The door’s closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, ‘Hey girls!’” Mark recalled on Live in January. “And so, I said, ‘Lola — I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic. But you got to knock.’”