Since 1983, the Live talk show franchise has gone through a number of noticeable changes. Most recently, Ryan Seacrest left the series after six years as a cohost next to Kelly Ripa. Viewers have wondered if the All My Children actress also plans to leave the talk show or continue with her cohosting duties. Keep scrolling to learn more about her future on TV.

When Did Kelly Ripa Join ‘Live’?

Kelly officially joined Live in 2001 after Kathie Lee Gifford departed the series. Alongside Regis Philbin, the soap opera alum established a great rapport and won over the hearts of the audience with her vibrant personality. After Regis left the program in 2011, Kelly had an array of different cohosts and stars who joined her at the news desk.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Why Did Ryan Seacrest Leave ‘Live’?

She was thrilled when Ryan, one of her closest friends, officially joined the show as a cohost in 2017. The media personality announced his departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan in February 2023.

“This is something that Kelly and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as cohost,” he said during an episode of the show.

Ryan marked his last episode of the program in April 2023 with his family and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in attendance.

“From the bottom of my heart and the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show,” Kelly told her costar through tears. “You are forever our family. We will never say goodbye to you. We will only say, ‘See you soon.’ I love you.”

Is Kelly Ripa Leaving ‘Live’?

Though Ryan’s final episode was full of emotions, Kelly was joined by a new cohost soon after — her husband, Mark Consuelos. She has not announced any official plans to leave the long-running talk show.

“Kelly wasn’t going to go through that whole public search for a cohost again. She never enjoyed that,” an insider told Closer in March 2023. “Her audience loves Mark. And he’s never going to surprise her and quit — she hopes!”

As Mark juggles his acting career with being a live TV personality, Kelly is expected to be joined by a temporary cohost on some occasions.

“Kelly’s fine with a fill-in cohost if Mark gets a juicy acting gig,” the source continued.

For now, it seems the Emmy winner is more than happy to be working next to her husband, with whom she shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“Live has been a dream job for Kelly, but I think this version with Mark will be her last,” the insider added. “Kelly dreams of relaxing more, vacationing, producing projects and maybe looking after a grandkid or two.”