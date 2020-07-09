Together Till the End! See Kelly Ripa’s Cutest Moments With Her Only Daughter Lola Consuelos

Although Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, don’t see eye to eye at times, they still love each other unconditionally. In fact, Kelly has been teaching her daughter all about the world since Lola opened her eyes for the first time in June 2001. Since that day, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star’s little girl has brought so much joy into her mother and father, Mark Consuelos‘ lives.

In June 2019, Kelly and her daughter shared a sweet moment together when the New York University student was getting ready for her high school prom. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019. Love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Lola and her date and another of Kelly with her child.

Lola’s emerald green dress was so beautiful. It featured a plunging V-neckline and a slit at the skirt. Although the brunette beauty looked gorgeous, Kelly revealed her daughter altered her prom dress behind her back. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display,” she told host Jerry O’Connell during a previous appearance on his show. “Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

After prom, Lola followed her older brother, Michael Consuelos, and became a student at N.Y.U. Although Kelly knew this moment was going to come, she still had a hard time dropping her kid off at college. “I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing,” the TV icon said on Instagram. But once Lola was settled into her dorm room, she took a picture of herself on the bed to let her parents know she was OK.

“MOM,” the teen captioned the snap. Since that day Lola’s had to leave campus to quarantine with her family in the Caribbean in light of the coronavirus outbreak. While there, she’s been letting her mom borrow her clothes for Live and has been taking awesome photos for her social media accounts. But no matter what happens between the two, Lola and Kelly will always have each other’s backs.

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Kelly with her daughter!