Safety first. Kelly Ripa and her family decided to continue vacationing in the Caribbean instead of returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The TV personality and her husband, Mark Consuelos, heeded ABC’s advice to stay put until further notice, so the Live star has been filming her segments away from her New York City home.

“I’ve been most grateful that at least I have my adult children with me. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they’re still back home and we’re here and it’s very unsettling,” Kelly said, according to People’s source. “I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it’s been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman’s voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is.”

Kelly says her and Mark’s parents were supposed to join the family on vacation three weeks later. “Everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down,” she said. “I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.”

The former actress decided to continue filming Live after discussing the pros and cons with cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show because we just felt like with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us,” she said.

However, working outside of the studio comes with its own set of challenges — including Kelly not being able to access her beauty supplies. To make do, the entertainer is using her daughter Lola Consuelos‘ self-tanner to get glammed up in the morning. “I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” the doting mom told dancer Tiler Peck during a quick chat on Instagram Live in April. “So now I’m just in an 18-year-old’s self-tanner and workout clothes.”

Looks like Kelly didn’t have to be in N.Y to host Live after all.