Kelly Ripa is still so fresh-faced and fit as she turns 52 in October of 2022. Viewers have watched as the perky beauty greets them every morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan for 21 years, and she’s been pretty open about which cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery she’s turned to in order to remain so youthful looking.

The blonde beauty hasn’t been shy about her use of Botox. “Every seven months or so my eyelid skin rests on my eyelashes. So, I feel like it makes my makeup artist’s life easier, and it makes my eyes look a little more open on TV, which is where I happen to work right now,” she told Elle in a 2013 interview. She also confessed to getting Botox in her armpits to avoid sweating.

Kelly revealed she had a bad experience with the wrinkle prevention injections on Live in 2016. “I’m going to tell you a story I’ve never told anyone,” she said. “I got bad Botox about … what was it, a year ago? And it was bad. It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides. I’m not kidding!” she told viewers.

“I’m starting to look myself again, but there was about a six-month period where people were like, ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore. And I was like: ‘I am smiling!’” the former Hope and Faith star continued. But that didn’t deter her from continuing to use Botox.

On March 13, 2020, Kelly shared a visit with her dermatologist via Instagram Stories. “Hi everyone. We’re going to talk about a certain medical problem,” Dr. Robert Anolik explained as a makeup-free Kelly sat beside him. “Yes, there’s a very serious medical problem going around right now. What is it?” the TV host joked. The pair then went on to discuss Kelly’s “actute” Botox “deficiency,” which the doctor said caused, “A lot of side effects. Lines, wrinkles.”

The doctor came to Kelly’s office to do the injections, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to spread. “In this time, we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying, you can see it is written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome,” Kelly added.

Kelly has gone back and forth about getting her lips done. In a February 2021 Live telecast, she revealed, “I don’t put anything on my lips. And I’m not a paid spokesperson – I do trace outside the lines. But Lisa Rinna’s Lip Kit is an amazing thing.” At the time, the All My Children alum said she wasn’t considering cosmetic surgery or injections.

“Once you start tinkering with your lips then you can look bonkers,” she continued, adding, “I don’t know what happens between the lips and suddenly that thing, you know, where they are pulling a twist tie on top of your head and they’re pulling your skin.”

Kelly later had a change of heart, admitting she was considering getting lip injections during a February 2022 chat with cohost Ryan Seacrest during Live. “You click on one thing on Instagram and the next thing you know, five hours later, you’ve decided that you want to have your lips done,” she explained, revealing she went down a rabbit hole of looking at before and after photos. Kelly decided to turn to her longtime makeup artist to get his opinion.

“So Kristofer Buckle always tells me the truth,” she said. Kelly asked him, “I’ve been thinking about putting filler in my lips. What do you think?” Much to her surprise, he responded, “It might be time.” The host went on to explain it was Kristofer who initially talked her into moving from getting Botox in her armpits and start getting the injections in her face. “He was like, ‘Maybe have them, instead of your armpits, put it in your face.’ And I was like, ‘You’re right,'” Kelly said.

Kelly joked on the show during the September 6, 2022, broadcast about wanting to get a breast enhancement after being unhappy with how she looked in recent bikini photos taken on a family vacation. “It renews my efforts that I do, in fact, need a boob job. So, if you know a guy – if there’s a guy you recommend … the 32 now quadruple A-longs are not looking good,” she quipped.

