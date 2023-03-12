Hot couple alert! Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a sheer gown while attending the 2023 Oscars with her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Sunday, March 12.

The talk show host, 52, and Riverdale actor, 51, turned heads as they arrived to the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Kelly opted for a sexy ensemble and wore a sparkly sheer gown that accentuated her petite figure. As for Mark, he looked dapper in a black and grey tuxedo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The couple stopped to pose with Kelly’s former Live cohost, Ryan Seacrest, who announced his departure from the show on February 16. Mark will be filling his chair behind the desk.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as cohost,” Ryan said while telling viewers he would not be returning next season.

The longtime host, who joined the show in 2017, explained that he would be moving out to the west coast in Spring for his gig hosting American Idol.

While Mark has filled in various times over the years at the host desk, he admitted he was called “last minute” to take over as a cohost permanently. As far as taking over for Ryan, Mark joked on air, “I know I have some big shoes to fill — well actually they’re only a size 9. But you know what I mean.”

While Mark played coy about his new job, an insider told Closer Weekly that he was a fairly obvious choice for his wife’s cohost.

“Kelly wasn’t going to go through that whole public search for a cohost again. She never enjoyed that,” the insider said on March 3. “Her audience loves Mark. And he’s never going to surprise her and quit — she hopes!”

Despite Kelly and Ryan’s time as cohosts coming to an end, the pair have forged a very strong friendship over the years.

“What’s unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship,” the All My Children alum said during an October 2022 episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “We’ve known each other a really long time. He’s the kid brother I never had.”