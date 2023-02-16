Saying goodbye. Ryan Seacrest is officially leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years on the program. Scroll below for details on the talk show host’s departure from the show and who will be replacing him.

Why Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’?

On Thursday, February 16, Ryan announced during an episode of the talk show that he would be stepping away at the end of the season.

“This is something that [Kelly Ripa] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as cohost,” he said.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Though the entertainment mogul is leaving the show, he promised to return on a fill-in basis in the future. “What I plan to do is once American Idol starts from Los Angeles later this spring, I’ll head out to the West Coast and host that show,” Ryan continued.

Prior to the news that he is leaving the long-running talk show, the Georgia native did miss a few episodes of Live With Kelly and Ryan. On January 30, Kelly was joined on stage by a guest cohost, her husband, Mark Consuelos. The Riverdale actor has filled in for Ryan on a number of occasions over the years as he took days off or had other work commitments. At the time, Mark revealed in an Instagram Story that he was called to do the show at the “last minute.”

Ryan was back on the program the next day and did not provide any reasoning behind his absence. The following month, the TV veteran once again missed tapings of the show, with Mark stepping in to sit at the news desk with his wife. In the past, the show’s DJ, Deja Vu Parker, has also stepped in to cohost when Ryan has been absent.

Who Is Replacing Ryan Seacrest on ‘Live’?

Mark will be taking over for Ryan as the new cohost of Live, a role viewers have loved seeing him tackle over the past few years on a fill-in basis. Still, Ryan’s contributions to the program will not be forgotten.

On his Instagram account in February, the Emmy winner shared that he was in Hawaii filming season 21 of American Idol with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. During the trip, he also posted a clip helping two fans of the show with a gender reveal on stage. “It was a privilege to be involved and congratulations to the Padillas,” Ryan captioned the video.

The TV host has always been a pro at juggling his many jobs, including hosting American Idol since its first season, leading his popular radio show and producing several television series. Ryan was named an official cohost on Live alongside Kelly in 2017.

Kelly previously opened up about why working with her costar was so special.

“What’s unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship,” the All My Children alum said during an October 2022 episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “We’ve known each other a really long time. He’s the kid brother I never had.”