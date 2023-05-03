A palace fit for talk show royalty! Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, enjoy cozying up in the living room of their New York City penthouse. Photos of their comfy entertainment space will give you major inspiration for your next home design project.

The Live With Kelly and Mark hosts have a short commute to work each morning since their home is conveniently located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The pair purchased the residence in 2013 and got to work personalizing the space to make sure it was perfect to raise their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The 7,796-square-foot property boasts a rooftop garden, multiple fireplaces, several bedrooms and an elevator but their massive living room is definitely one of the highlights of the residence. With multiple velvet couches, a cozy area rug and an unbeatable view, the spacious entertainment area is incredibly dreamy.

Fans love seeing how the couple, who got married in 1996, decorate the living area each year for the holidays. Kelly enjoys sharing family photos by the Christmas tree during festive celebrations with her husband and their children. It’s also become an annual tradition to pose in front of the holiday decor with their pups, who have plenty of space to run around in the luxurious pad.

While the kids are all grown up now and have paved their own paths in college or started their own careers, the doting parents love it when all of them visit home. Kelly and Mark became empty nesters after their youngest child, Joaquin, went off to college in the fall of 2021.

“The worst part is … people would say to us, ‘Oh, don’t blink because they grow up before you know it, and they’ll be out of the house.’ And when you’re in it, you’re so tired, you’re so like, bone-tired in your bones that you can’t believe that’s true,” Kelly described being an empty nester during a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But we did. We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults.”

In January 2023, Lola moved back into her NYC home with her parents after spending a semester abroad. Whether the talk show veteran and the Riverdale actor are enjoying a movie night with each other, spending time with their kids or hosting their famous friends, including Anderson Cooper and Ryan Seacrest, their Big Apple abode is definitely the place to be!

