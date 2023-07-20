Live With Kelly and Mark kicked off with a huge hosting shake-up on the Thursday, July 20, broadcast. Kelly Ripa was ​missing from the news desk, leaving her husband, Mark Consuelos, to take the reins ​with her replacement.

Mark, 52, was joined by Maria Menounos in Kelly’s absence to interview guests Robert Herjavec and Oscar De La Hoya during the episode. As Oscar, 50, walked out onto the stage, he applauded Maria, 45, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate with her husband, Keven Undergaro.

Maria’s 10-year journey to motherhood wasn’t easy, but she is so thankful to have her precious daughter, Athena, in her life. Months before her baby girl’s arrival, Maria underwent surgery for stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

“I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength God blessed me with to get through [this] and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!” she captioned a July 9 photo on Instagram showing off her surgery scars. “Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fans were delighted to see Maria jump in the hosting chair on the beloved morning talk show like a total pro. In her Instagram Stories, she shared the sweet baby gift from Kelly, 52, and Mark that was waiting in her dressing room backstage. The basket was full of pink clothing items and a touching note from the couple.

“Athena, get ready for some cute outfits,” Maria gushed while showing her followers the gift.

One day before Maria stepped in to cohost the show, Kelly and Mark participated in one of the most memorable segments yet. On Wednesday, July 19, Mark went shirtless and stripped down to a pair of shorts to take an ice bath on live television. Producer Michael Gelman joined him during the interesting segment.

“This was fun to watch,” one person commented on a clip of the cold plunge on Instagram.

While Mark admitted that he felt “tingling” in certain areas as he was submerged in the ice bath, he actually enjoyed the experience.

“I want to get one of these,” the Riverdale actor said. “I’ll use the tub that we have and fill it with ice.”

Both Mark and Michael stayed in the ice baths for six minutes and were met with cheers from the audience as they emerged. In celebration of their achievement, Kelly hilariously presented Mark and Michael with a plate of hot dogs in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

“It’s cocktail weenie day,” Kelly joked to the crowd during the broadcast.