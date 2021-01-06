Maria Menounos feels on top of the world with her husband, Keven Undergaro, by her side. The stunning TV personality recently announced she’s looking to have kids soon with her longtime love, so it’s time you learn all about the future dad and TV writer!

Maria and Keven first met when she was a 19-year-old college student. The two were working on the same film when they struck up a connection. Even though “it was love at first sight,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2018, they would go on to date for two decades before walking down the aisle.

While chatting with the outlet, the Chasing Maria Menounos alum dished the reason the two established such a strong bond right off the bat. “[Keven and I] both had family dramas. We definitely clung to each other and became closer,” she explained. “I think we realized very quickly we had each other’s backs.”

Maria and Keven became a couple by the late 1990s, and over the two decades, they experienced tons of ups and downs, including the former Access Hollywood host’s battle with a brain tumor. “I realized that my health has to be first and that life is really short,” Maria once told Closer Weekly.

The longtime lovebirds got engaged in March 2016, and the following year, they tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony. After battling the brain tumor, the Fantastic Four actress knew she wanted to become a mom. “We kind of want to have twins and get it over with,” she jokingly told Closer, “but we’ll see.”

Well, it looks like Maria’s wish may be coming true as she announced the two are “going to have a family” during the January 5 episode of her Better Together show, noting they plan to move to Nashville. “We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you’re not afraid. L.A. just doesn’t have that.”

She later clarified to People that they are “not pregnant yet,” but plan to share “good news when we can.”

Maria first hinted she wanted to experience motherhood during a December episode of her series. “They’re definitely showing up next year,” the former Extra host gushed. “I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won’t share yet. … I’m giving [my mom grandchildren]. It’s happening.”

We are so excited to follow Maria and Keven’s journey!

