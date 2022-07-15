Television host Maria Menounos is always finding new ways to dazzle her fans with her stunning fashion looks! The Extra correspondent often flaunts her bikini body in photos posted on social media.

Maria has dominated television, films and radio with her infectious personality. The One Tree Hill actress first joined Entertainment Tonight as a host in 2002 and has experienced so many career highs ever since. Maria has long had a passion for fashion and beauty. She has continued to share her best beauty secrets over the years that always help her stay camera-ready.

“Before going on camera, I used to douse my face with powder from a compact to minimize shine,” the Massachusetts native told Cosmopolitan in March 2009. “A makeup artist told me to layer a dusting of translucent powder under regular powder to avoid a heavy, cakey look and it really works.”

In addition to sharing some of her best makeup tips and tricks, Maria has also revealed some of the aspects of her fitness routine.

“I’m pretty simple about workouts. If I can, I can; if I can’t, I can’t,” she admitted in a September 2011 interview with Allure. “I recently discovered a new canyon over the holiday weekend, and I’m obsessed with that. I like to be outside; I like to play basketball.”

In a blog post written on her website, Maria discussed her love for Bala bangles, leg weights that she likes to wear throughout the day when she is cooking or walking upstairs. Still, she encouraged her readers to do workouts that best fit their schedules.

“All said, I also want to emphasize the importance of listening to your body,” the WWE personality wrote. “Just do what you can that day. If all I can do at the time is get on the treadmill and walk for 10 minutes, that’s Ok. I do what I can and don’t have guilt. I have phases in life where I can do more, or phases when I do almost nothing. It’s just how it goes for me and I’m ok with that.”

When she’s not on set, the beauty loves spending time by the pool with her husband, Keven Undergaro. The couple, who got married in 2017, have shared their IVF journey with fans on social media since the beginning. In a February 2022 interview with People, Maria revealed she was optimistic after doctors told her she had “two really good embryos.”

“Hopefully all will be well, and we’ll get two little brats that I will tell every day, ‘You have no idea what we went through to bring you here! You better do great things in this world,’” she said.

