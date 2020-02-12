New year, new man? Sharon Stone announced she’s officially back to dating just weeks after revealing she was blocked from using the dating app Bumble. That’s right, the Basic Instinct actress is back on the market!

“It’s open now. I’m open for business!” she told ET at Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation viewing party to celebrate the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9. The 61-year-old beauty jokingly assumed she was black-listed from the dating app after turning down several men.

“I think that I said no to a couple of people that thought that it would be a nice way to be not-so-kind back,” she explained, pointing out she was blocked because people reported her as fake. “I think some people don’t like to hear, ‘No, no I don’t want to go out with you.'”

Now that she’s got her account up and running again, the Emmy Award winner — who was previously married to ex-husband Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987, and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004 — said she’s actually going to give Bumble an honest try.

“It’s going OK. I’m actually having a nice time,” she sweetly gushed. “I’ve met a couple of nice people and I’ve actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that.” Sharon even dished what she hopes to find in a possible future partner. “I’m looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else,” she added.

The Casino actress first opened up about her online dating snafu when she took to Twitter in late December 2019. Sharon — who is the proud mom of kids Roan Bronstein, 19, Laird Stone, 14, and Quinn Stone, 13 — gave fans an update as she hilariously explained why she was blocked from Bumble.

“I went on the @bumbledating site and they closed my account,” she tweeted on December 30. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive!”

Considering she knew her folllowers would be skeptical, Sharon also shared a screenshot of Bumble’s notification. “You’ve been blocked,” the notice read at the time. “We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Shortly after Sharon blew up Bumble’s spot, an employee of the company reached out to the actress to let her know everything would be fixed. “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you and ensured this won’t happen again,” the app’s editorial director wrote in a reply. “You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

Good luck, Sharon!