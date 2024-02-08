Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the king and queen of the talk show circuit in New York City. It’s only fitting that their home is absolutely stunning and boasts plenty of space for their famous friends to come to visit!

Where Do Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Live?

Kelly and Mark live in a gorgeous penthouse in NYC, which they purchased in 2013. They bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode in Manhattan’s Upper East Side for a reported $27 million. The residence is located just a short walk away from where they film Live With Kelly and Mark each morning.

The couple, who got married in 1996 after meeting on All My Children, once shared the residence with their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Michael graduated from New York University in 2020 and moved to Brooklyn, while Lola graduated from the school in 2023 and decided to move to London.

Joaquin graduated high school in 2021 and moved out of the home to attend the University of Michigan, where he is currently a member of the wrestling team. The pair admitted that seeing their youngest child leave the nest was difficult.

“When Joaquin left [for the University of Michigan], it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like, ‘Well, now what?'” Kelly told People in April 2023. “The first dinner I cooked, I’m not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Love to Travel

The longtime couple may have planted roots in NYC, but they love jet-setting all over the world. Mark revealed that they enjoy staying by the beach whenever they get the chance to vacation.

“Over the summer, we were lucky enough to spend some time near the ocean,” the Riverdale actor told Mr. Feelgood in December 2023. “And at 6 p.m., the sun sets and I would go for a swim with my family, and anybody that wants to come along. I’m there every night, without fail, to do a sunset swim. We’d jump in the salt water and watch that sun go down. I love being with my family.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The parents of three also love traveling to visit Joaquin and watching his wrestling matches in Michigan. They often share photos on Instagram wearing University of Michigan merch to support their youngest son as well as attending football games.

“We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful,” Kelly recalled of dropping Joaquin off at college during an episode of Live in September 2021. “And I said, ‘I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.’ And he didn’t say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away and I said, ‘Wait, Joaquin, one more!’ And he kept walking, and I knew that it was happening to him too, the emotion.”