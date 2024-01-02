Mark Consuelos loves feeling sand beneath his toes! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost revealed his favorite place to vacation with his wife, Kelly Ripa, and their three kids.

“Over the summer, we were lucky enough to spend some time near the ocean,” Mark, 52, revealed in an interview with Mr. Feelgood last month. “And at 6 p.m., the sun sets and I would go for a swim with my family, and anybody that wants to come along. I’m there every night, without fail, to do a sunset swim. We’d jump in the salt water and watch that sun go down. I love being with my family.”

The couple, who have been married since 1996, spent plenty of time by the beach when Live went on its hiatus in late 2023. The annual break from filming new episodes of the series is standard procedure for all cast and crew. The downtime allowed for Mark and Kelly, 53, to rest and reset before returning to the TV lineup later that fall.

In early September 2023, the lovebirds shared a montage of photos from their beach vacation on Instagram. Mark and Kelly packed on the PDA in a picture while kissing in front of a sunset. In other snaps from the Labor Day getaway at the beach, the swimsuit-clad couple spent time enjoying the sunshine with their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“It’s so good … #SummerRenaissance. Happy Labor Day!” Kelly captioned the post, referencing Beyoncé’s song “Summer Renaissance,” which played in the background.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Mark first became an official cohost on the morning talk show after Ryan Seacrest’s departure in April 2023. Now, watching the Riverdale actor on TV each day has become a staple in many people’s routines and has led him to grow even closer to his wife of 27 years.

“She’s an amazing mother,” Mark gushed over Kelly. “Yeah, she’s my hero. The fact that I was able to marry someone like that! My dad did say, ‘Marry above your station.’”

The Pitch alum also revealed that “there’s talk about grandchildren,” making it clear that he is hoping to expand the family in the future. Mark and Kelly “want to be the favorite grandparents” someday, but for right now, they’re enjoying quality time spent together.

“Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want,” he said. “We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now.”