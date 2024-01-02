Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 27 years but are hoping to start a new chapter of their lives very soon — becoming grandparents! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts are excited for the potential of expanding their family in the future.

“Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want. We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now,” Mark, 52, told Mr. Feelgood in an interview published last month. “Like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do this?’ I never want to stop doing that, dreaming about what we could do. Now there’s talk about grandchildren, and we’re designing things around that — we want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So, we’re building the magnets, so they have to come to us.”

Kelly, 53, shares three children with the Riverdale alum: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Talking about their plans for the future has helped strengthen the couple’s bond even more.

“It’s those kinds of conversations that really tie us together,” Mark continued. “Even though I know I’m highly annoying and she is extremely patient. I would say that’s definitely a big factor in our relationship — her patience.”

None of the Consuelos kids are married or have been very public about their love lives. However, Kelly and Mark revealed that Lola, 22, was dating a British man after moving to London following college graduation.

“[Lola] has a British boyfriend; she’s started to have a strange little inflection,” Mark told Live viewers in September 2023 before explaining that his daughter adopted some popular British phrases into her vocabulary.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kelly chimed in, clarifying, “No, she doesn’t have a British accent at all; she says things like, ‘The bin bag,’” adding, “She won’t say a trash bag, she says ‘bin bag.’ She says ‘rubbish.’ ‘Take out the rubbish.’ She’ll say, ‘I have to get that sorted.’ She’s getting things ‘sorted’ all the time.”

As for Michael, 26, Kelly publicly tried to set her eldest son up with actress Sharon Stone.

“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” the All My Children alum told Sharon, 65, during a November 2023 episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honor of our family. It would be the joy of my life.”

Unfortunately, the Casino star revealed that she had no interest in dating any men under the age of 45. It was just one of the many times Kelly has tried to set her kids up with one of her famous friends, proving that she just wants to see her children happy and in loving relationships.