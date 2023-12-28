Mark Consuelos rounded out the year with a shocking confession on Live With Kelly and Mark. The talk show cohost told his wife, Kelly Ripa, that he would like to try Viagra during an episode that aired on Thursday, December 28.

The surprising admission came as Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, were discussing commercials and ads that constantly pop up on their social media accounts.

“I want to take that one medication where the guy is throwing the football through the thing,” Mark said. The comment got some laughs from producer Michael Gelman and the Live studio audience. “That’s Viagra,” Kelly told her husband just seconds later.

“Those erectile dysfunction medication commercials are so confounding because one is a man throwing a football through a tire and you’re like, ‘Ok, subtle,’ but then the other medication, and I don’t know which one it is, but it’s a man and a woman in separate bathtubs,” she described. “What does that mean? Does that mean it doesn’t work?”

Mark quipped, “No, but they’re holding hands,” to which Kelly replied, “They’re holding hands; that’s not what’s broken. They’re in separate tubs. You might want to think about that, guys. Do I have to work for ad agencies too?”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Riverdale actor then asked his wife what suggestions she has for big pharma companies when it comes to promoting erectile dysfunction medications. “Maybe they should put them in the same tub,” Kelly exclaimed.

Prior to the episode, fans of the couple were torn after they shared a holiday photo on Christmas where Kelly was not wearing any pants. In the comments section of the post on the Emmy winner’s Instagram page, many criticized Kelly for “wearing underwear.”

Others were quick to come to Kelly’s defense, pointing out that it appeared she was wearing a bathing suit and standing in front of a cabana. Still, posting steamy photos with her longtime beau is not foreign to Kelly, who has been known to make NSFW confessions on TV over the years.

The couple, who wed in 1996, previously revealed that their daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked in on them getting intimate twice.

“I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Kelly told listeners on her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in August. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

History repeated itself years later after the pair made the same mistake of not locking the door.

“The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday,” Kelly, who also shares sons Michael and Joaquin Consuelos with Mark, revealed. “Same exact thing. She threw the door open.”