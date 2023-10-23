If there’s one thing fans know about Kelly Ripa, it’s that she is not afraid to share TMI secrets on live television. During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on October 20, the talk show host admitted that she fakes her own death to avoid having sex with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The shocking revelation came after Kelly, 53, explained that female frogs “fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted attention” from males. “Let me just say they learned that from us,” she added, before drawing a flabbergasted reaction from the crowd.

Mark, 52, played along, joking that he had a small mirror on top of his nightstand for a very specific reason.

“When she’s faking her own death, I put it over her face to see if she’s breathing,” he quipped. “If it fogs up, it’s going to be a nice Friday night.”

The All My Children alums, who have been married since 1996, earned some laughs from the crowd as they continued to dish on their sex life on the morning TV program.

“That’s why I’ve learned to hold my breath for seven to 18 minutes!” Kelly said. “He thinks I’m dead constantly!”

Mark proceeded to read a study about how “amphibians are taking ghosting to the next level in their world by playing dead to avoid unwanted male interaction.” Kelly explained that a female frog will often “stretch out her arms and legs and act as if she were dead.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Emmy winner joked, “I got to try that one,” adding, “My death pose is too animated.” Before moving on to the next segment, Kelly admitted that the entire conversation was “so gross.”

It wasn’t the first time she and her hubby have made confessions about their sex life on a public platform. During an episode of Kelly’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in August 2023, she revealed that her daughter, Lola Consuelos, has walked in on her having sex with Mark.

The first occurrence happened during a family vacation to Italy. Lola was 8 years old at the time.

“I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Kelly recalled during the episode. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

Eight years later, history repeated itself when Lola walked in on her parents getting intimate on her 16th birthday. “Same exact thing,” the TV personality shared. “She threw the door open.”