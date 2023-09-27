You can always count on Kelly Ripa to speak her mind on TV. The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost slammed hecklers in the audience during an episode of the show on Monday, September 25.

“You know what tonight is, right? Tonight is Monday night. Do you know what happens on Monday night? There’s football on Monday night!” Mark Consuelos, 52, enthusiastically told viewers.

The Riverdale actor was excited to see his favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, take on Kelly’s favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The couple’s discussion about football prompted some heckling and disruptive comments from passionate audience members.

Most of the hollering from the audience was inaudible to viewers at home, but it sparked a response from Kelly, also 52. “Stop!” she yelled at the sports fanatics in the crowd.

Later on in the segment, Mark playfully presented his wife with a Buccaneers jersey that was signed by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Kelly hilariously declared that she “cannot possibly be seen” wearing the rival team’s jersey. The exchange was all in good fun as Kelly burst out laughing over the audience’s reaction to her husband’s gesture.

Mark proceeded to make a bet with a crew member that if the Eagles won the game, he would wear an Eagles jersey during the next episode of Live. Much to Kelly’s delight, it was the Eagles who walked away with the victory that night.

The following day, both Kelly and Mark wore Eagles jerseys on Live. “The Eagles are really good,” he said, which drew some giggles from the audience. He launched into a passionate monologue about the game and wearing another team’s colors.

Courtesy of Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Kelly and Mark have certainly been bringing the laughs to the forefront of the show this season, which premiered on September 5. During the premiere episode, Mark revealed the “embarrassing” injury he suffered on a summer vacation with his wife and their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“I was playing beach volleyball … I went to set a ball and I felt like it hit my finger just a little strange and my finger at the tip was at a right angle,” he recalled during the episode.

The Pitch alum had what doctors called a “malette finger,” and it was recommended that he wear a cast for eight weeks.

“Nobody loves an injury more than Mark,” Kelly quipped of the incident. “The trip went from us being on vacation to us tending to Mark’s finger.”