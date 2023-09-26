In 2003, Ryan Seacrest made his first appearance on Live while Kelly Ripa was hosting the show with Regis Philbin. Two decades later, everything came full circle when Ryan marked his final episode as a cohost on the program. Fans have since been left to wonder where his friendship with Kelly stands today.

When Did Ryan Seacrest Become a Cohost on ‘Live’?

Ryan was officially announced as the cohost of Live alongside Kelly in 2017. The pair had been friends for many years and sat beside each other when he was a guest cohost.

“I’ve known Kelly forever,” the American Idol star gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. “She’s phenomenal, so to get a chance to sit by her for a day is a blessing.”

Kelly echoed the same sentiment when she spoke of their friendship and working together.

“Working with your friends is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone,” the All My Children alum told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.”

Why Did Ryan Seacrest Leave ‘Live’?

In February 2023, Ryan announced that he was leaving Live after six seasons as a cohost.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” he said in a statement at the time. “She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

He passed the cohosting baton to Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, in April 2023. During his final episode as cohost, Ryan’s family and girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, were in the audience to show their support for his next chapter.

Are Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Still Friends?

Though their run as one of TV’s most beloved hosting duos has come to an end, their friendship is still going strong. Ryan was invited back to Live to promote his newest gig, hosting Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s departure, in September 2023.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” he explained to Kelly and Mark of the opportunity. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”