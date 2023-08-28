Kelly Ripa is utilizing her time off from Live With Kelly and Mark to the fullest! The talk show host shared a stunning Instagram picture with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, during a beach trip on August 27.

In the mother-daughter snap, Lola, 22, held family dog Lena in her arms. “Enjoying #NationalDogDay with Lola and Lena in the dog days of summer,” Kelly, 52, captioned the post.

While she did not reveal the exact location of her family getaway, it appears Kelly is having a blast in paradise. In her Instagram Stories, the TV star posted a video of a stunning sunset view. She paired the clip with Lola’s song “Divine Timing.”

Kelly, who also shares kids Michael and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos, has been very supportive of her daughter’s music career. Lola graduated from New York University in May 2023 and has had her family in her corner while breaking into the entertainment circuit.

“I’ve always seen them stay really true to themselves and authentic and grounded,” Lola said of her mom and dad’s influence on her music. “That’s the best advice and it’s not even advice because I have grown up watching them work like that. I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don’t even have to pay for them. They’ve just been there.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Fans of the Ripa-Consuelos crew might recognize Lena from her recent appearance on Live on July 27. Mark, 52, brought the adorable pup out onto the stage and placed her on his lap as he sat at the news desk. Kelly was not present for the episode as she took a brief hiatus from the show. Anderson Cooper stepped in for her during the dog-themed broadcast and received rave reviews for his cohosting skills.

“Y’all were great together today!” one fan praised Anderson, 56, and Mark in an Instagram comment after the episode. “Thank you for making me smile.”

As Kelly missed several more episodes of Live in July without any explanation, other celebrity guest cohosts were brought on to temporarily replace her. Andy Cohen, Jenny Mollen, Maria Menounos and Deja Vu were among those who took on the role in the wake of her absence.

The series went on its regular summer break at the start of August. Kelly and Mark are set to return with new episodes in their regular timeslot on ABC on September 5 at 9 a.m. EST.

For now, the couple have a few more days to enjoy the summer sun as reruns of their series continue to air each morning. As always, Kelly has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained by sharing several shirtless photos of Mark during their well-deserved break from TV.