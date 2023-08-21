Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have always been very candid about how much their relationship has changed since they started working alongside each other. Many Live With Kelly and Mark viewers have wondered if they are still together due to some big changes on the show recently.

How Did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet?

Like many other Hollywood couples, Kelly and Mark met on the set of a television show. Kelly became a series regular on All My Children in 1990. In 1995, producers began searching for an actor to play her love interest on the soap opera. It was only a matter of time before they decided to bring Mark in for an audition.

“I auditioned him. They’d been looking for this character for some time … They didn’t want a dark-haired guy, they wanted a Latino actor,” Kelly revealed. “So, I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California.”

She continued, “Then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director in All My Children, said, ‘I found him’ … [Judy] showed me his picture and … when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes].”

Kelly and Mark’s chemistry was undeniable as they shared the screen together on the program. The costars got married the following year in Las Vegas.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding,” Kelly said. “It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'”

Are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Still Together?

In April 2023, Mark became Kelly’s new cohost on Live after the departure of Ryan Seacrest. Their chemistry on the show was immediately well-received by fans. But in July 2023, Kelly was absent for a number of episodes of the talk show, leaving Mark to lead the broadcasts with a series of guest cohosts.

Despite her frequent absences from Live, Kelly and Mark are still happily together. The lovebirds celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in May 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Do Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have Children?

Kelly and Mark are parents to three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. The doting mom detailed the emotional moment she shared with her youngest son, Joaquin, after dropping him off at college in September 2021.

“We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful,” Kelly admitted during an episode of Live at the time. “And I said, ‘I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.’ And he didn’t say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away, and I said, ‘Wait, Joaquin, one more!’ And he kept walking, and I knew that it was happening to him too — the emotion.”