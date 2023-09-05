Mark Consuelos learned to smile through his latest mishap. The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost revealed that he suffered a ‘major injury’ while on summer break from the talk show with his wife, Kelly Ripa.

During the new season premiere of Live on Tuesday, September 5, Mark, 52, wore a cast on one of his fingers. The Riverdale actor admitted that the way in which he sustained the injury was “embarrassing.”

“I was playing beach volleyball … I went to set a ball and I felt like it hit my finger just a little strange and my finger at the tip was at a right angle,” he recalled during the episode.



Mark proceeded to demonstrate what his finger looked like during the volleyball game. He tried to straighten it out, but it would just “go back to half-mast every time.” The All My Children alum decided to go to the doctor and was told he had a “malette finger,” which was the result of ripping the tendon from his finger.

“There was no pain when it happened,” Mark assured the audience. “I have to be in this cast for eight weeks.”

Kelly, 52, laughed through the entire segment as her husband detailed his injury, one that she thinks is not as serious as it seems. Mark jokingly asked his wife to sign his cast.



“Nobody loves an injury more than Mark,” Kelly quipped. “The trip went from us being on vacation to us tending to Mark’s finger.”

Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, thought that the constant changing of his bandages was a little excessive.



“Mark had to redress the wound every 15 to 20 minutes,” she joked, to which Mark replied, “I was swimming, and it would get wet.”

Kelly advised Mark to wear a glove while swimming. During the trip, the dad of three also developed a habit of tapping on the dinner table with the cast on his finger. Kelly and the kids eventually told him to stop.

“Malette finger became our entire vacation,” Kelly said as she concluded the segment.

All jokes aside, it seems like the longtime couple had a great time on their trip. Kelly shared a montage of photos from the vacation on her Instagram account on Monday, September 4. Mark’s Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse also joined the family on the getaway after the series finale of the show aired this summer.