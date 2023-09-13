Now we know who Kelly Ripa got her vibrant personality from! The Live With Kelly and Mark host has introduced fans to her dad, Joseph Ripa, and they’ve loved seeing all of their sweet father-daughter interactions.

Who Is Kelly Ripa’s Dad, Joseph Ripa?

Joseph was born on July 3, 1939, in Camden County, New Jersey. He attended Rutgers University before serving in the U.S. Army. After completing his service, Joseph began a career in public transportation as a bus driver.

The veteran got involved in several union organizations and became a member of the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority. In June 2009, Joseph was appointed county clerk in Camden County.

Who Is Joseph Ripa’s Wife?

In 1967, Joseph married Esther Ripa. The couple welcomed Kelly in 1970 and are also parents to another daughter named Linda Ripa, who has lived a rather private life outside of the spotlight.

Joseph and Esther are grandparents to Linda’s son, Sergio, and Kelly’s three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, whom she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The longtime couple now reside in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, which is a short ride away from Kelly and Mark’s NYC townhouse.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Joseph Ripa Made Several TV Appearances

Kelly has been hosting the game show Generation Gap since 2022. Her dad has truly become the real star of the show from his hilarious appearances on the program. The All My Children alum admitted that having her dad on the series has been a hit with viewers at home.

“I will say, I don’t follow ratings — I never have. … But there seems to be this boost when Joe Ripa comes on,” Kelly shared during a July 2022 episode of Live. “People like, run to the TV. I don’t know how they follow this.”

The game show often features a funny segment called “What Is Joe Ripa Trying to Sing?” in which Joseph reads lyrics in the hopes that contestants will be able to guess what song it’s from.

“He tells me my sister calls him to give him voice lessons because she’s dissatisfied with his spoken word versions of the song,” Kelly added. “I go, ‘Welcome to the world of television. Everyone is a critic.'”

Longtime Live viewers might also remember Joseph’s iconic cooking segment where he taught Kelly and Ryan Seacrest how to make his popular chicken recipe. The audience could not stop laughing at his hilarious comments during the November 2018 episode — proving that Kelly also inherited her father’s comedic chops!