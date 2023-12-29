Kelly Ripa ‘Uncomfortable’ During Cheating Conversation With Mark

It often seems like no topic is off limits for Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live With Kelly and Mark. In an unforgettable episode of the talk show that aired on Thursday, December 28, the couple got into a tense discussion about cheating.

During the conversation, Kelly, 53, raised questions about whether or not liking another person’s Instagram posts was “emotional cheating.” The Emmy winner explained that most people aimlessly scroll on the social media app and aren’t always cognizant of the kind of posts they are liking.

“I never understood that, the emotional affair,” Mark, 52, admitted to the camera. With the help of the audience and producers behind the camera, he went on to say that sometimes things can escalate between two people, and they become “more than just friends” through messaging and emailing.

“Nothing physical, is that cheating?” the Riverdale actor asked his wife, to which Kelly replied, “I don’t know. For me, I have the old-fashioned thought of what cheating is in my brain.”

Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, playfully began whistling to imply that she considers physical intimacy to be cheating. The All My Children alum also said that kissing someone can sometimes be more “intimate” than having sex.

“I think a kiss on the mouth is probably cheating,” she added, turning to Mark for reassurance. “Really? It can be,” he responded.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Communications

After a few seconds of awkward silence, Kelly winced at her husband. The TV personality candidly said, “This whole conversation is making me uncomfortable.” Mark agreed to put the debate to rest, and they decided to move on to a new topic.

The segment aired just a few days after the pair celebrated Christmas by sharing a holiday photo on Instagram, in which Kelly was not wearing any pants. In the snap, Kelly and Mark wore matching shirts with the slogan “Big Nick Energy” printed on the front. The comments section of the picture was flooded with people asking why she was “in underwear.”

Kelly’s loyal fans came to her rescue, pointing out that she appeared to be wearing a bathing suit while spending time in a pool cabana.

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! And if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” one person wrote.