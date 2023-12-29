It’s been a while since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been on the dating scene. After all, the talk show cohosts have been married for 27 years. That didn’t stop them from discussing current dating trends, some of which give Kelly “the creeps” on Live With Kelly and Mark on Friday, December 29.

“When you were dating, did you have a method to entice?” Mark, 52, asked Kelly, 53, at the start of the episode.

She replied, “I think you know the answer to that; you dated me.”

The Riverdale actor brought up the “Triangle Method,” popularized on TikTok, in which you look into only one eye of the person you like, then you look at their mouth and then their other eye. He explained that the tactic is typically used to orchestrate a kiss.

“That would give me the creeps,” Kelly quipped. “I would run away.”

Mark joked that he practiced the kissing theory with producer Michael Gelman backstage. “We’re engaged,” Michael, 62, shouted while sitting slightly out of the frame.

The All My Children alums decided to practice the method on the show in front of the live studio audience. Before attempting it, Mark asked Kelly if she is nearsighted or farsighted. “Both,” she replied.

“She has this thing where you look into her eyes, and she just does that thing, and it’s very sexy,” Mark said. “Turns out, she just has bad eyesight.”

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The crowd filled with laughter, but what Mark said next truly shocked his wife and all those watching.

“I’ve been on some dates where I didn’t look at someone’s eyes the whole time,” the Pitch alum shared. “They were like, ‘My eyes are up here.'”

The comment drew some laughs and gasps from the audience, with Kelly visibly surprised by her husband’s statement.

“So that’s how you want to end the show? That’s how you want to end the year? It’s you closing out on that one?” she asked.

Before moving on to another topic, Mark offered the younger generation some dating advice.

“If you’re looking to TikTok for dating advice, stop it,” he told the camera. “Put the phone down. Ask somebody out on a date to go get a milkshake, a coffee, a latte. Meet them at church like I did. An egg cream. What am I back on Riverdale?”

The funny and revealing segment came just one day after the pair discussed “emotional cheating” on Live. “This whole conversation is making me uncomfortable,” Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, admitted during the episode on Thursday, December 28.

During the same broadcast, Mark confessed that he was interested in trying Viagra after being enticed by a commercial. It’s pretty safe to say things have certainly gotten interesting on Live to round out 2023!