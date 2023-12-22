Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently welcomed a new member into the Live With Kelly and Mark family! A crew member of the talk show named Devin went into labor during an episode filmed on Tuesday, December 19.

Nicki Minaj appeared as a guest on Live on Tuesday after the release of her latest album, Pink Friday 2. Devin is one of the rapper’s biggest fans and pledged not to miss her big appearance on the show despite being on maternity leave.

The mom-to-be was in labor at the time of filming, leading Kelly, 53, to joke that she and Nicki, 41, were “midwifing on the side.” Devin stood behind the camera as she watched the interview take place.

“She came into work today to see you and meet you in labor,” Kelly told the “Super Bass” rapper, to which Nicki replied, “We will deliver the baby.”

The camera then panned to Devin, whose baby bump was on full display in a black top and bomber jacket. Kelly jokingly asked if she would name the baby after Nicki, which made her laugh. Nicki wasn’t too keen on the idea of having the baby named after her, and could be heard repeatedly shouting, “No.”

On Live the following day, it was revealed to the audience that Devin had given birth after meeting Nicki.

“I thought you’d like to meet the newest member of the Live family,” Kelly told the audience while holding up a precious photo of Devin’s newborn baby boy.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The little one was adorably dressed in a Live onesie. The audience clapped with delight after seeing Devin’s pregnancy journey and delivery story unfold on camera.

“There were nurses in the audience … a lot was going on,” Kelly told viewers of the scene the day before.

Family has always been at the heart of Live, with Kelly and Mark, 52, recently welcoming their two eldest kids, Michael and Lola, onto the show for a holiday baking segment.

“Well, well, well, the chickens are back in the coop for the holidays!” the All My Children alum, who also shares son Joaquin with Mark, said during the broadcast.

Michael, 26, is currently living in Brooklyn and works as a producer on The Real Housewives, while Lola, 22, makes music. Joaquin, 20, is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan and is a member of the school’s wrestling team. “Joaquin’s here in spirit!” Kelly shared.