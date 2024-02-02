You won’t believe what Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do in bed each night. Hint: They don’t always sleep peacefully, despite being married for nearly three decades.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Friday, February 2, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, described their weird habits that they do in the bedroom. “A study has revealed the 10 most bizarre activities people carry out while asleep,” the Riverdale actor said at the start of the episode.

One of the things featured on the list was “laughing or crying,” which the pair admitted they do often. Another bullet point was “talking in full sentences,” leading Mark to mimic the way Kelly talks in her sleep.

“I’ve heard gibberish in many languages come out of you,” the Emmy winner said while pointing to her husband.

Also featured on the list was “hitting,” which Kelly got a bit defensive about. “I don’t hit you!” she told her spouse of 27 years, to which he replied, “No, I’m not saying you do.”

She went on to say that when Mark is snoring, she nudges him in the hopes that it will get him to stop. He also mentioned that people “moving their hands” was another thing on the list.

“You don’t do that,” Mark told Kelly. “But, you do have a little foot that moves.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Hope & Faith actress previously discussed her private time in the bedroom with Mark during an episode of Live with former cohost Ryan Seacrest.

“Mark and I, I’ll tell you this. We come together in the bed for romance and then we go our separate ways,” she revealed in July 2022, adding, “We don’t share a duvet or a comforter because it’s just large enough and we are small people, so we just go to our separate corners and there’s room.”

Kelly also revealed that she and her husband typically “do not cuddle.”

“Like, we are romantic, and we have adult sexy time and then when it’s over, we do not touch each other,” she continued. “Once in a while, it’s like, ‘That was fun.’ ‘Yes, it was.’”

The couple, who got married in 1996, share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin. All of their children have moved out of their NYC home, giving them plenty of alone time.

“It’s almost 30 years, we are not gonna start trifling around with, ‘Let’s experiment with cuddling,'” Kelly reflected.