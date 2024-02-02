Kelly Ripa nearly wiped out on Live With Kelly and Mark! The beloved talk show star tripped on the set of the show during a segment with Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

The embarrassing blunder happened during a recent episode of the series as Kelly, 53, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, chatted with their musical guest. “That was incredible!” the Generation Gap host told the band after their performance.

Kelly began moving closer toward the performers, accidentally stumbling over a piece of equipment in the process. “I just have to make this acknowledgement,” she said before almost falling flat on her face. “As I trip over the speaker,” Kelly joked after the mishap on stage.

Luckily, the All My Children actress was able to recover quickly from the tripping incident. Mark, 52, joined her in the frame to chat.

“You look like Heidi Klum! Do people tell you that all the time?” Kelly asked Grace, 40, to which she responded, “I think it was engineered that way by the rock gods.”

It hasn’t been the only crazy moment to happen on Live in recent months. During a fitness segment on a January 16 health-centered episode of the show, Kelly was fearful of the camera getting a “crotch shot” while she stretched on a yoga mat.

“Oh my God! All crotch!” the Hope & Faith alum yelled while taking part in the exercise routine with Mark and producer Michael Gelman.

Just weeks earlier, a Live producer was forced to step in after Kelly shouted, “[I] love adult toys,” during a broadcast. The comment was made while she and Mark were discussing the Barbie phenomenon.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The producer joked that Kelly’s statement would become a headline the next day, and sure enough, it did! The audience was visibly shocked by the exchange. To lighten up the awkwardness, Kelly followed up with, “You know what I mean!”

Kelly and Mark haven’t shied away from letting their wild side come out since he officially joined Live as her cohost in April 2023. To celebrate Christmas in 2023, the pair posted a racy holiday card in which Kelly was not wearing any pants.

The photo caused a divide between her fans, some of whom felt like it was a bold choice and others who believed Kelly was wearing bathing suit bottoms. Either way, the Emmy winner sure knows a thing or two about creating a buzz-worthy moment.