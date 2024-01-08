Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are baring it all in 2024! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts posed for a photo together in swimsuits just two weeks after their holiday card went viral.

“Greetings from Captains Underpants (One last swim),” Kelly, 53, captioned the picture from her recent vacation with Mark, 52, on January 7.

The Emmy winner rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with a white floral pattern and sunglasses in the poolside snap. Mark showed off his toned abs in a pair of black swim trunks as his wife grabbed onto his biceps.

“Mother of holy hotness!” one comment under the post read. Another chimed in, saying, “You should have played Barbie & Ken!!”

The caption of the post seemingly referenced the controversy surrounding the couple’s 2023 Christmas photo, in which Kelly did not wear pants. “Why is she in her underwear?” one person commented under the post, with dozens more commenters asking the same thing.

Several others pointed out that it appeared Kelly was wearing swimsuit bottoms in the picture, along with her festive Christmas T-shirt.

“Why can’t we see Mark in his underwear? That would be the greatest gift of all times,” another person asked.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Even though her holiday look caused a frenzy with her fanbase, it seems like Kelly didn’t let the negative comments get her down.

The couple enjoyed a little relaxation time together during a beautiful beach getaway this past week. Kelly shared glimpses of their trip in her Instagram Stories in the days leading up to their steamy swimsuit photo.

During an episode of Live on Monday, January 8, Kelly and Mark revealed that their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and their significant others also joined them on the getaway. It’s safe to say the All My Children alums are huge fans of their kids’ partners.

“I have to say, our kids have such good taste,” Kelly told the crowd, to which Mark agreed, “They have good pickers.”

She continued, “The boys brought their girlfriends; Lola brought her boyfriend.”

The dad of three explained that everyone stayed in separate rooms during the trip. Overall, Kelly and Mark had a lovely time with their family.

“We didn’t know how it was going to go, you know what I mean? You just don’t know,” Kelly admitted. “Everybody seems nice when you have dinner with them, but how’s it going to go? It was so nice.”