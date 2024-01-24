Yikes! Kelly Ripa’s latest outlandish comment on Live With Kelly and Mark left viewers scratching their heads. The talk show personality threatened her husband, Mark Consuelos, with a machete during an episode of the program on Monday, January 22.

Mark, 52, opened a care package made by a fan during the broadcast, which included Big League Chew bubblegum and a pipe. The Riverdale alum put the pipe in his mouth, thrilled by the nod to the clay pipe he had during his childhood that he would “fill with leaves.” He then held the pipe in his hand and began pointing to random stuff with it.

“I could point at you to do things,” Mark told Kelly, 53, to which she responded, “What would you like me to do?”

The Pitch alum went on to say that he would point at his wife with the pipe in his hand and ask her to change the channel on their TV at home. The Emmy winner quickly made it very clear that she was not a fan of the comment.

“I’m just gonna say, if you point at me with that pipe, I’m going to point at you with a machete,” Kelly said sternly.

All jokes about machetes aside, you can always count on the couple for your daily dose of entertainment each morning. Things got dark during another recent segment on Live on January 19, when Mark failed miserably during a trivia challenge.

“I need like an exorcism or something,” he told his wife after the on-air blunder, drawing laughter from members of the studio audience.

Kelly and Mark are both incredibly good at keeping the Live audience zoned in on anything they talk about, from NSFW confessions to their future to their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Outside of the show, the pair are just as captivating, especially when it came to their 2023 holiday photo.

In the viral picture, Kelly wore a Christmas T-shirt with no pants, causing quite the controversy with her Instagram followers. She posed next to Mark, who showed off his muscles in the same festive tee.

“Why are you in underwear?” one commenter asked underneath the photo. Others chimed in with the same question, though Kelly remained mum on her wardrobe choice for a little while. Eventually, she seemingly addressed trolls when sharing a swimsuit-clad photo with the caption “Greetings from Captains Underpants (One last swim)” on January 7.