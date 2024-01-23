Things certainly got interesting during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on January 19 after a hilarious on-air blunder was made by Mark Consuelos.

When it came time for the popular “Stump Mark” segment on the show, Mark, 52, got all of the answers wrong during the popular trivia game. Throughout the week, the Riverdale alum repeatedly failed the trivia portion of the show, prompting him to make a crazy comment.

“I need like an exorcism or something,” he told wife Kelly Ripa, 53, and the Live studio audience during the broadcast.

The statement drew some laughs from the crowd as Mark shook off the embarrassment of losing trivia. The Pitch actor first became an official cohost on Live in April 2023 after Ryan Seacrest departed the program. Prior to that, he served as a guest cohost a number of times over the years.

For Kelly, getting to work with her husband on the beloved talk show every morning has been amazing.

“It’s great for me because he’s my favorite person to be around, so spending time with him every day here is kind of the best-case scenario for me,” the Generation Gap host told People in April 2023. “Even the getting ready part — we’ll take a car in together or walk here, which will be so nice. And it’s not like we’ll be pre-planning what to say, everything we say during host chat is off the cuff. But we’ll just have that time together that’ll be so nice.”

Similarly, Mark loves working with his wife of 27 years on the show, which he has been a fan of for decades.

“It’s long been my favorite show on television, so to be working here now and see my name on the show is really surreal,” he shared.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There’s really nothing that the couple refuses to discuss on Live. They’ve shared intimate details about their sex lives, gotten into heated debates and much more on the program already since officially welcoming Mark. They’ve proven to be quite the dynamic duo on camera just as they are away from the camera, playfully posing for photos together and steamy swimsuit pictures that never fail to break the internet.

“Mark keeps saying, ‘Oh yeah, of course there will be things we won’t talk about.’ And I’m like, ‘There are? ‘Cause I keep saying there won’t be!'” Kelly quipped.