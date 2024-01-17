Kelly Ripa did not hold anything back during a recent workout segment on Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, January 16.

Kelly, 53, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were joined by strength coach Jeff Cavaliere during a fitness demonstration. Producer Michael Gelman also took part in the segment, in which they all sat on yoga mats on the floor and did a series of stretches.

“It’s fitness week, and you know what that means — Gelman in spandex,” Kelly told viewers.

Jeff knew that the Emmy winner would be worried about the “crotch shot” when doing the stretches in front of the camera. “You have to face your fears,” he told Kelly.

As Jeff led the trio in a series of stretches, Kelly shouted, “Oh my God! All crotch!”

One day prior, Kelly and Mark, 52, took part in another exercise routine in front of the live studio audience. The New Jersey native was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey during the segment and faced a minor wardrobe malfunction.

Viewers saw Kelly put her hands behind her back as she tried to fix her microphone that had fallen out from underneath her shirt. Eventually, she filled the audience in on the mishap she was experiencing as the exercise required her to lay on her back.

“You know what, my microphone is always in the wrong place,” she shared.”I’ll just put it over here.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly placed the microphone next to her as she followed along with the instructor’s directions. The All My Children alum wore the jersey during the broadcast ahead of the Eagles game later that night. Kelly’s favorite NFL team ended up getting beat by Mark’s favorite NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After losing a bet with Mark regarding the outcome of the game, Kelly and Live producer Ashley Lewis had to eat Cuban sandwiches on air.

“Ash said to me last night, she goes, ‘I really don’t feel like eating a Cuban sandwich at 9:00 in the morning. And I go, ‘Nobody does!’” Kelly told the audience.

Still, they lost the bet fair and square and each ate a sandwich during the episode. “I think you need a napkin for your face,” Mark told Ashley as he handed her a Buccaneers napkin.

Kelly playfully declared that she was not talking to her husband “anymore” but admitted that the sandwich was “so good.”