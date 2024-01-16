Kelly Ripa is always prepared for a snow day in New York City. But the Live With Kelly and Mark host admitted to Mark Consuelos that inclement weather sometimes leads employees in the show’s studio to be “disgruntled.”

During an episode of Live on Monday, January 15, Mark, 52, informed Kelly, 53, that NYC was expecting a couple of inches of snow that night. The Riverdale actor wondered if he and his wife would get a day off from work due to the weather the following day. “No, are you kidding?” Kelly replied.

“Let me tell you what happens here. I’m going to walk you through it because apparently we haven’t been married for all of these years that I’ve been doing this show,” Kelly continued. “We’ll walk across Central Park in the snow [and] we will arrive to an empty studio. There will be no people.”

The Emmy winner went on to say that “disgruntled producers, interns and various people found in the studios’ building” will sit in the crowd during the broadcast to act as the audience. The exchange earned some laughs from those in attendance for the taping that day.

Things seemed like they were status quo on the show the following day as the couple were joined by actor Jason Priestley in the studio. Snow did end up falling in the Big Apple on Tuesday, January 16, but it was nothing Kelly hadn’t experienced before while hosting Live.

In December 2020, the All My Children alum went viral for spending a snowy day in NYC eating a McRib from McDonalds in front of the fireplace in her cozy NYC home.

“Sometimes Christmas comes early. #mcrib #mcdonalds @abtvhd (it’s once every ten years, calm down!)” she captioned a video shared on her Instagram page at the time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On weeks when they want to take a break from NYC in the colder months, Kelly and Mark love vacationing by the beach with their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“Over the summer, we were lucky enough to spend some time near the ocean,” the dad of three revealed in an interview with Mr. Feelgood in December 2023. “And at 6 p.m., the sun sets and I would go for a swim with my family, and anybody that wants to come along. I’m there every night, without fail, to do a sunset swim. We’d jump in the salt water and watch that sun go down. I love being with my family.”