There’s been no shortage of hot topics for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss on Live With Kelly and Mark recently. On an episode of the talk show on Thursday, January 4, the Emmy winner yelled at audience members during a passionate debate.

At the top of the hour, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, got into a discussion about what age is appropriate to move out of your parents’ house.

“Most Americans don’t judge adults who still live with their parents,” the Riverdale actor read off of a piece of paper. The audience fell silent, with a few people audibly gasping at the statement. “This audience does!” Kelly yelled in response.

The crowd roared with laughter after hearing Kelly’s passionate feelings on the subject, with Mark asking his wife, “Did you see some judgment?” Kelly quipped, “I saw a lot of judgment.”

Mark went on to read more facts off of the paper, including survey results that pointed to student debt and insecure job markets as the reason why many adults still live at home.

“When you live at home with your parents, do you pay rent at a certain point?” Kelly asked. Mark responded, “I think you should.”

The conversation hit home for the All My Children alums, who are currently empty nesters. Their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, have all moved out of their NYC apartment in recent years. Michael, 26, currently lives just a short train ride away in Brooklyn, while Joaquin, 20, is a student at the University of Michigan.

Lola, 22, has been on quite the adventure over the past few years, studying abroad in Europe during college and then moving back in with her parents. After graduating from New York University in May 2023, the singer decided to move to London.

Late last year, Kelly revealed on Live that she went to London with Lola to help her look for a new apartment.

“We never had a mother-daughter trip, just the two of us,” the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast host explained in October 2023. “It didn’t involve either work or some sporting event or being surrounded by other kids. It was just us.”

It seems like Lola has been loving living abroad and has been dating a British man.

“London is amazing,” she gushed during an appearance on Live in December 2023. “I’m making music. Everyone, please stream my songs. Tell your children to as well.”