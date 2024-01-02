Giving his wife sentimental gifts hasn’t always been Mark Consuelos’ forte. During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, January 2, Kelly Ripa revealed that her husband used to get her a gym membership every year for Christmas.

“I feel like early in our relationship, every year, you purchased me a gym membership. … and every year I didn’t use it,” Kelly, 53, confessed to Mark, 52, during the broadcast. “And then Christmas would come, and you would get me a gym membership!”

The wheels began turning in Kelly’s head about why her partner constantly bought her the same thing each holiday season. She mentioned the strange gift to her friends on multiple occasions.

“One day, one of my girlfriends said, ‘Maybe he’s trying to tell you something?’ And then it dawned on me, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s trying to tell me something!’” she reflected.

At the time, the Riverdale actor continuously bought passes to the Reebok Sports Club in New York City for Kelly. “No, it’s a way of life. It’s a lifestyle!” he responded to the Emmy winner’s claims in front of the studio audience.

Courtesy of Mark Consuelos/Instagram

There clearly were no hard feelings between Mark and Kelly after the questionable gesture, which occurred several years in a row. They have since been going strong in their marriage for 27 years and share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“It was good for me,” the mom of three ultimately said of the gym membership. “I’m glad that you stuck with it.”

It’s no surprise that Mark’s annual Christmas gift was related to fitness, considering that he is a gym junkie. Over the years, the All My Children alum has shared so many shirtless photos on Instagram while working out in the gym. He was inspired to document his fitness journey after working with costars K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton on Riverdale.

“I spent four years on that show, Riverdale, where those young guys were shirtless,” Mark said during an episode of Live in July 2023. “And then, when they realized they can stick me out there too, I was like, ‘Oh, I have to compete with these guys.’”

Kelly has even been known to share pictures of her husband without a shirt on over on her own Instagram account, admiring his ripped physique. “It’s that time of year again,” she captioned a now-viral photo of shirtless Mark as he floated in a pool in July 2023.