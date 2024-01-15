Kelly Ripa shockingly revealed to Live With Kelly and Mark viewers that she is constantly thinking about her funeral. During a candid segment of the talk show on January 12, the cohost opened up to husband Mark Consuelos about her vision for the future.

“I’m so fearful if he has to eulogize me,” Kelly, 53, told the audience during the broadcast. “First of all, at the funeral, it’ll be a buffet of all my least-favorite things. It’ll be deviled eggs; it’ll be chicken wings; it’ll be glasses of milk.”

Her husband of 27 years joked, “Hey, watch out because I’m going to have to dress you as well,” adding, “You better be nice now, or I’m going to put you in something crazy!”

His response prompted the Emmy winner to reveal that she already has her outfit picked out for her funeral.

“Let me remind you where the outfit hangs,” Kelly told the Pitch alum. “It is labeled, and Lauren knows about it. It’s a Dolce & Gabbana black dress. It’s 10 years old. It’s elegant, it’s gorgeous, it’s black, it’s adorable.”

In the past, the TV personality shared why her funeral outfit has been on the back of her mind.

“The only reason I thought about what I wanted to be buried in is because I once passed out … after I had my first child,” Kelly said during an episode of Live in 2016. “I passed out and my husband called 911 — and I was naked when I passed out. And in that time [before the paramedics arrived], he dressed me. As they were putting me on a stretcher, I remember pulling the sheet over my head because I didn’t want people to see me dressed this way.”

She and Mark, 52, are parents to kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, all of whom have made rare appearances on Live in the past. Recently, the family went on vacation together for the holidays, with each of the kids bringing their partners along.

“We didn’t know how it was going to go, you know what I mean? You just don’t know. Everybody seems nice when you have dinner with them, but how’s it going to go?” Kelly said during a January 8 episode of the show.

While she did not reveal the identities of her kids’ partners, the mom of three assured the audience that the trip was “so nice.”