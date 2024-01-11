Kelly Ripa started off 2024 on a health kick and took her Instagram followers along for the ride! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost shared an inside look at her workout regimen on Wednesday, January 10.

“A rare peek into our daily workouts,” celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser captioned a video of Kelly, 53, in her Instagram Stories. The talk show star reposted the video, along with another clip of her doing pushups while using an aerobic platform.

On Thursday, January 11, Kelly once again headed to the workout studio to break a sweat. “Six days a week,” she captioned a photo shared on her Instagram Story that day. In the picture, Kelly wore a simple black workout set, showing off her midriff. A disco ball hung from the ceiling above her head, implying that she was getting ready to do some dancing.

The clips dedicated to the Emmy winner’s workout sessions came just after she revealed that her husband, Mark Consuelos, bought her a gym membership every year for Christmas.

“I feel like early in our relationship, every year, you purchased me a gym membership. … and every year I didn’t use it,” Kelly told Mark, 53, during an episode of Live on January 2. “And then Christmas would come, and you would get me a gym membership!”

She continued, “One day, one of my girlfriends said, ‘Maybe he’s trying to tell you something?’ And then it dawned on me, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s trying to tell me something!’”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

All jokes aside, Kelly admitted that the gym membership was “good” for her. “I’m glad that you stuck with it,” she added.

Last summer, Kelly showed off her dancing skills in a video with trainer Blaire Buchanan Needham. The duo danced to Madonna’s “Music Inferno,” impressing the All My Children alum’s Instagram followers with her moves.

Of course, fans of Live are used to seeing Kelly show off her dancing skills during special segments on the show. In April 2023, the mom of three shook off a wardrobe malfunction while learning choreography from Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

“Did my entire back of my dress rip open?” Kelly asked Mark during the episode. The Riverdale actor replied, “Nope, just a little bit. You’re fine.”

As always, the TV personality was able to laugh about the blip and not harp on it too much. “It’s just a breakaway dress. Who cares!” she told the audience seconds after.