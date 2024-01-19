Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are opting for cozy streetwear this winter! The couple were spotted outside of their New York City apartment while wearing sweatpants, just weeks after their controversial holiday photo went viral.

During the outing on Wednesday, January 17, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, looked relaxed as they made their way into their longtime home. The pair wore comfy clothes, which is a stark difference from the business casual looks they typically sport on TV each morning.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts, who share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, film episodes of their popular talk show just a block away from Manhattan’s Central Park. Recently, NYC has been experiencing snowfall, leading Mark to wonder if they would get any days off from work.

“No, are you kidding?” Kelly responded to her husband’s snow day query during an episode of Live on Monday, January 15. “Let me tell you what happens here. I’m going to walk you through it because apparently we haven’t been married for all of these years that I’ve been doing this show. We’ll walk across Central Park in the snow [and] we will arrive to an empty studio. There will be no people.”

She also revealed that typically on snow days, “disgruntled producers, interns and various people found in the studios’ building” serve as the Live audience.

The Sun US / MEGA

The outing in the Big Apple came after the All My Children alums shared a holiday photo on Instagram, which had everyone talking. In the picture, Kelly was not wearing any pants, causing the comments section to flood with criticism from her followers.

“Kelly forgot to put on pants,” one comment on the December 2023 post read, while dozens of others echoed the same statement about her missing pants.

The Sun US / MEGA

Some people came to Kelly’s defense, pointing out that it looked like she was wearing a bathing suit underneath her festive Santa Claus T-shirt. “Yes, people leave her alone for Pete’s sake!!! You’re just jealous,” one person penned.

The longtime talk show host didn’t let fans get her down. After making waves with their holiday photo, Kelly and Mark shared a sultry bathing suit snapshot while on vacation. “Greetings from Captains Underpants (One last swim)” she captioned the January 7 post.