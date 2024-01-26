Sometimes, life as a talk show host can be … ruff! Kelly Ripa was set off yet again on Live With Kelly and Mark during a segment where Mark Consuelos compared her to a dog.

The couple’s tense exchange began when Mark, 52, started reading off a list of phrases that people can use “instead of pretending to agree with someone.” Kelly, 53, was visibly aggravated as she gritted her teeth during the segment, which aired on Thursday, January 25.

“You’re getting mad already,” the Riverdale actor said in between reading off the paper, to which Kelly admitted, “I’m not gonna lie. This irritates me.”

Among some of the phrases on Mark’s list were “I hear you, though I have a different opinion” and “I understand your viewpoint, but I see it another way.” Eventually, Kelly snapped, telling her husband, “Go ahead, keep going. I’m not going to disagree with you because I’m better than that!”

The Emmy winner sat with her arms crossed at the news desk. “Your leg is going nuts under the table right now! You’re like a little chihuahua!” Mark said, as the audience was roaring with laughter.

Earlier this week, Kelly called Mark “gross” when he took a victory lap around the table after winning a game of “Stump Mark.” The daily trivia segment has given the Pitch alum a hard time lately, as he had been following an embarrassing losing streak. “I need like an exorcism or something,” Mark said after losing the popular Live game on January 19.

With his recent win on Tuesday, January 23, he was able to break the pattern, sprinting around the set in celebration. Since Mark officially joined Live as a cohost in April 2023, the show has had impressive ratings and been delightful for viewers to watch each morning.

Even though they’ve gotten into some heated discussions on the show at times, nothing will break Kelly and Mark apart.

“Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want,” Mark told Mr. Feelgood in December 2023 of their romance. “We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now. Like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do this?’ I never want to stop doing that, dreaming about what we could do. Now there’s talk about grandchildren, and we’re designing things around that — we want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So we’re building the magnets so they have to come to us.”