During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark this month, Kelly Ripa faced a bit of a mishap with her makeup.

“I’m so distracted,” Kelly, 53, admitted to the audience and her husband, Mark Consuelos, while she began to touch her eyelid. “One of my false eyelashes is falling off.”

As she picked at her eyelash, Mark, 52, and audience members began to laugh. “Sorry guys,” the Live Wire author said while trying to fix the dangling eyelash.

After a couple of seconds of watching his wife struggle in the seat next to him, Mark asked, “Did you make a wish?”

Kelly responded, “When you rip the whole band off? No.” Like the true professionals they are, Kelly and Mark quickly recovered from the awkward blunder and continued on as normal with the rest of the show.

In July 2023, the beloved talk show personality faced a similar issue with her false eyelash during a Live broadcast. Mark plucked a “little eyelash” off of Kelly’s face, telling her that it’s “good luck” when one of them falls out. She of course had the most witty response, quipping, “It’s only good luck if it’s a real eyelash.”

Kelly is never shy about discussing beauty and wardrobe malfunctions with the loyal Live audience. The mom of three faced a spray tan disaster during another episode of the popular talk show last year.

“You guys don’t even know what happened backstage,” she candidly told the crowd in July 2023. “I put on the dress — and I like this dress — but I look a little pale. So, I’ve got this spray-on self-tanner, no muss, no fuss. You just spray it right on and rub it in.”

Kelly continued on to say that, for some weird reason, the product made her hands turn green. “Let me know if my body starts to turn green,” she joked.

Mark, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Kelly, chimed in with a funny remark about his longtime partner’s mishap.

“The telltale sign of spray tan is the hands. You can always tell,” he said with a smile. “But I don’t think you’re pale, I think it’s just in comparison to what you have to sit next to.”

During the playful exchange with Mark, Kelly fired back, “How dare you mock me!” adding, “It’s so unfair you have such good skin.”