Celebrities Are Shining Bright on the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: See Stars’ Best Looks in Photos

The incredible fashion looks on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet this year are sure to blow your mind! Your favorite celebrities are walking the carpet at the annual NYC event, which is being co-chaired this year by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, on Monday, May 6.