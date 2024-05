Catching Some Rays

She sat poolside in a stylish swimsuit as the sun beamed down on her.

“Hope you have all had some fun and relaxation this summer. I am most grateful to have had so much time with my kids and my parents!” she wrote in the caption. “If I was more together I would make a reel of everything that happened over the summer – but gosh i can’t keep up with the reels and whatnot, so here is a pic and a wish that all of you are hanging in there and taking some time to relax a bit.”