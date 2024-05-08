With new GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor DeMarco Morgan, what you see is what everyone wants to get!

In a sizzling twist on morning television, the 45-year-old has quietly been dubbed DeYummy for such daring wardrobe choices as skintight Lycra biking shorts that leave nothing to the imagination.

“The buzz surrounding DeMarco’s wardrobe has earned him the affectionate moniker DeYummy,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “He knows he’s got it and he’s not afraid to flaunt it — and with a physique like his, who can blame him?”

Alongside Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco became a permanent anchor for the show in May 2023 following his time as a fill-in host. Previous cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes parted ways with the show when news of their relationship made headlines.

As for Amy and T.J., the former Good Morning America coanchors recently discussed the possibility of marriage someday, agreeing that they want to be “life partners.”

“We haven’t figured the marriage thing out yet,” Amy, 51, said on the April 21, 2024, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. T.J., 46, added, “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married.”